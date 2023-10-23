Globe Santa is a program of the Boston Globe Foundation and exists solely to deliver joy to children.
Globe Santa was created in 1956 to deliver holiday gifts to children in need.
Globe Santa serves nearly 30,000 local children each holiday season. Over 1 million families and more than 3 million children have been served by Globe Santa during the past six decades. We are strengthened by individuals, families and organizations that choose to assist their neighbors by joining in this unique holiday tradition.
OUR STORY
This season, help Globe Santa bring books and toys to children in need. Because joy is a gift that every child deserves.
How to Apply
Pack and Mail
Make sure to pack your family letter and verification form in the same envelope. Letters received without a verification form cannot be processed! All requests must be sent by November 3rd.
Mail all documents to:
Globe Santa
39B Teed Drive
Randolph, MA 02368-4201
Finish your Forms
Complete and sign your Holiday Gift Verification Form from the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) or another approved agency.
Tell us your Story
Write a letter to Globe Santa describing your situation or telling us why you’re seeking holiday gifts for your children. Do not include a wish list or gift ideas.
Recent Press
Almost half of longtime Boston Globe reporter Gloria Negri’s estate — a bequest of $1 million — will go to Globe Santa. It is the largest financial donation ever made to the 68-year-old nonprofit.
Trailblazing journalist leaves $1 million to Globe Santa
read more
Most of the time, letters to Globe Santa are written by parents and legal guardians, with the occasional assistance of a social worker. But once in a while the children themselves take over.
‘I am very heartbroken’: Children open up to Globe Santa
read more
Once they were recipients of gifts from Globe Santa, now they are the program's generous donors.
Globe Santa brought them gifts, now they’re giving back
read more
Donate by Phone, Mail or Online
Mail in Donation:
Make checks payable to "Globe Santa"
Send check or money order to:
The Boston Globe Foundation
c/o Globe Santa
PO Box 491
Medford, MA 02155-0005
Donate Online:
Make an online contribution. It's fast, simple, and secure.
Phone Donation:
Call 617-929-2007
Globe Santa delivers holiday gifts to families of all denominations with children 12 years old or younger. Globe Santa requires each family to submit a holiday gift verification form via the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) or another approved agency.
Follow these Steps to request gifts for children:
Delivery Area
For more information:
Globe Santa Delivery Area:
Contact
The Globe Santa Fund has been recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a non-profit public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Contributions to the Globe Santa Fund are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Federal Identification Number is 04-2731195.
All donations go directly to support Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation. The majority of our donations come from individuals, families and organizations within the community, giving what they can to help those in need.
That’s what Globe Santa means when it says, “Give a little. Help a lot.” Small donations make a BIG difference by brightening the life of a child.
Phone:
Donations: 617-929-2007
General information: 617-929-1525
Globe Santa Española: 617-929-8006
Family Requests: 617-929-2002
Email:
santa@globe.com
*Please note we do not accept family requests via email.
During the holiday season, The Boston Globe publishes lists of those who have donated to Globe Santa. Donations can be made as a Friend of Santa, in memory of another or anonymously. Search for a donation as it appeared in the newspaper.
