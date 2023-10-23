Globe Santa is a program of the Boston Globe Foundation and exists solely to deliver joy to children.

Globe Santa was created in 1956 to deliver holiday gifts to children in need.

Globe Santa serves nearly 30,000 local children each holiday season. Over 1 million families and more than 3 million children have been served by Globe Santa during the past six decades. We are strengthened by individuals, families and organizations that choose to assist their neighbors by joining in this unique holiday tradition.

scroll

OUR STORY

This season, help Globe Santa bring books and toys to children in need. Because joy is a gift that every child deserves.

How to Apply

Pack and Mail

Make sure to pack your family letter and verification form in the same envelope. Letters received without a verification form cannot be processed! All requests must be sent by November 3rd. Mail all documents to: Globe Santa 39B Teed Drive Randolph, MA 02368-4201

Finish your Forms

Complete and sign your Holiday Gift Verification Form from the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) or another approved agency.

Tell us your Story

Write a letter to Globe Santa describing your situation or telling us why you’re seeking holiday gifts for your children. Do not include a wish list or gift ideas.

Recent Press

Almost half of longtime Boston Globe reporter Gloria Negri’s estate — a bequest of $1 million — will go to Globe Santa. It is the largest financial donation ever made to the 68-year-old nonprofit.

Trailblazing journalist leaves $1 million to Globe Santa

read more

Most of the time, letters to Globe Santa are written by parents and legal guardians, with the occasional assistance of a social worker. But once in a while the children themselves take over.

‘I am very heartbroken’: Children open up to Globe Santa

read more

Once they were recipients of gifts from Globe Santa, now they are the program's generous donors.

Globe Santa brought them gifts, now they’re giving back

read more

Donate by Phone, Mail or Online

Mail in Donation: Make checks payable to "Globe Santa" Send check or money order to: The Boston Globe Foundation c/o Globe Santa PO Box 491 Medford, MA 02155-0005 Donate Online: Make an online contribution. It's fast, simple, and secure.

Phone Donation: Call 617-929-2007

OUR STORY

Globe Santa delivers holiday gifts to families of all denominations with children 12 years old or younger. Globe Santa requires each family to submit a holiday gift verification form via the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) or another approved agency. Follow these Steps to request gifts for children:

DONATE NOW

Delivery Area

MORE INFO

For more information:

Globe Santa Delivery Area:

DONATE NOW

Contact

HOW TO APPLY

HOW TO HELP

Recent Press

Events

CONTACT

The Globe Santa Fund has been recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a non-profit public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Contributions to the Globe Santa Fund are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Federal Identification Number is 04-2731195.

DONATE NOW

All donations go directly to support Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation. The majority of our donations come from individuals, families and organizations within the community, giving what they can to help those in need. That’s what Globe Santa means when it says, “Give a little. Help a lot.” Small donations make a BIG difference by brightening the life of a child.

Phone: Donations: 617-929-2007 General information: 617-929-1525 Globe Santa Española: 617-929-8006 Family Requests: 617-929-2002 Email: santa@globe.com *Please note we do not accept family requests via email.

Globe Santa was created in 1956 to deliver holiday gifts to children in need.

Globe Santa is a program of the Boston Globe Foundation and exists solely to deliver joy to children.

OUR STORY

Mail in Donation: Make checks payable to "Globe Santa" Send check or money order to: The Boston Globe Foundation c/o Globe Santa PO Box 491 Medford, MA 02155-0005 Donate Online: Make an online contribution. It's fast, simple, and secure.

Phone Donation: Call 617-929-2007

Donate by Phone, Mail or Online

03

02

01

How to Apply

This season, help Globe Santa bring books and toys to children in need. Because joy is a gift that every child deserves.

DONATE NOW

Make sure to pack your family letter and verification form in the same envelope. Letters received without a verification form cannot be processed! All requests must be sent by November 3rd. Mail all documents to: Globe Santa 39B Teed Drive Randolph, MA 02368-4201

Pack and Mail

03

Complete and sign your Holiday Gift Verification Form from the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) or another approved agency.

Finish your Forms

02

Write a letter to Globe Santa describing your situation or telling us why you’re seeking holiday gifts for your children. Do not include a wish list or gift ideas.

Tell us your Story

01

read more

Trailblazing journalist leaves $1 million to Globe Santa

Almost half of longtime Boston Globe reporter Gloria Negri’s estate — a bequest of $1 million — will go to Globe Santa. It is the largest financial donation ever made to the 68-year-old nonprofit.

read more

‘I am very heartbroken’: Children open up to Globe Santa

Most of the time, letters to Globe Santa are written by parents and legal guardians, with the occasional assistance of a social worker. But once in a while the children themselves take over.

MORE INFO

DELIVERY AREA

EVENTS

RECENT PRESS

HOW TO HELP

HOW TO APPLY

OUR STORY

CONTACT

Delivery Area

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

During the holiday season, The Boston Globe publishes lists of those who have donated to Globe Santa. Donations can be made as a Friend of Santa, in memory of another or anonymously. Search for a donation as it appeared in the newspaper.

SEARCH

Delivery Area